Easter: Tinubu Hails Nigerians’ Sacrifices Amid Economic Hardship

President Bola Tinubu has hailed the resilience and sacrifices of Nigerians in the past few months, saying it is necessary for economic recovery.

In a statement on Friday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu felicitated with Christians in Nigeria and around the world as they celebrate the Easter season.

The Nigerian leader also called on Christians to imbibe the virtues of love, sacrifice, and compassion associated with the season.

The statement reads: “The President warmly greets Christians in Nigeria and around the world on this occasion, emphasising love, sacrifice, and compassion as the patent themes of this solemn season.

“President Tinubu notes that the sacrifice of Jesus Christ for humanity is an emphatic lesson for leaders and all Nigerians to yield to selflessness and compassion, and be steadfast in the pursuit of a united, peaceful, and prosperous nation.

“The President strongly commends Nigerians for the sacrifices they have made in the past few months for the nation to be steered to the path of recovery and sustainable growth, assuring them that the seeds of patience which they have sown are beginning to sprout and will in no time bring forth an abundance of good fruits.

“As Christians celebrate the victory of life over death as exemplified by the resurrection of Christ, President Tinubu assures all citizens that Nigeria will triumph over its challenges as his administration remains firmly committed to this end.”

Easter is an event that commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead and also symbolises Christ’s victory over sin and death.