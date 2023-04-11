Tinubu: Reno Omokri Reveals What Will Likely Happen If Supreme Court Orders Re-Run

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has opined it would be difficult to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the political activist made this known via his social media page while predicting the outcome of the Supreme Court on the election case, involving the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

According to him, APC as an opposition party in 2015 united with other political parties to form a single party which enabled them to unseat PDP.

He noted that even if the Supreme Court orders a re-run, Tinubu would still reemerge as President elect if PDP, LP and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) does not unite to produce one candidate.

He wrote: “How did APC unseat PDP in 2015? Because the opposition united. ACN, CPC, ANPP and the New PDP came together to form one party and present one candidate.

“Even if a re-run ordered by the Supreme Court, it will be hard to unseat APC if PDP, Labour and NNPP don’t unite to produce only one candidate.

“If not, APC will rig the re-run and Tinubu will reemerge! It is not what you want to hear. You want to hear what you would like to be true.

“You don’t want to hear what is actually true. Even Scripture says “If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them.”-Genesis 11:6.”