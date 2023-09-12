Frequent Boat Accidents Are Becoming Worrisome – Atiku Laments

Former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the series of boat accidents that happened recently in some states of the federation.

Atiku on Tuesday while commiserating with the victims and families of those affected by the recent accidents in Adamawa, Niger, Kwara and Niger Delta, lamented that the frequency of the accidents has become a source of concern.

He therefore called on the government to to pay attention to the development of the inland waterways to ease mobility, boost economic activities, and forestall tragic incidents of boat mishaps.

The former Vice President added that relevant agencies must rise to the occasion and prevent a recurring phenomenon.

“It is with a heavy heart that I received the tragic news of a boat mishap that claimed the lives of over a dozen people and left many others missing in Gurin, Fufore LGA, barely 48 hours after a similar incident in Rugange in Yola South LGA of Adamawa State.

“The tragic incidences of boat mishaps are becoming worrisome, considering the frequency of their occurrence in recent times. From Niger, Kwara, and Adamawa to the Niger Delta, it is the same tragic story necessitating the need for the government to pay attention to the development of our inland waterways to ease mobility, boost economic activities, and forestall tragic incidents of boat mishaps. The relevant agencies must take measures to stem these incidents that have become a recurring phenomenon.

“May Allah comfort the bereaved families and grant peace to the deceased. My sincere condolences to the government and people of Adamawa State.” Atiku wrote in a personally signed statement via the X platform.