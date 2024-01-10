11 Drown In Rivers State Fish Boat Mishap

Residents have been thrown into mourning as at least 11 individuals, including five children, tragically lost their lives in a recent fishing boat capsize that occured in Rivers State.

Reports made available to journalists revealed that the tragic incident happened in the Andoni-Bonny waterways of Andoni local government area in Rivers State on Tuesday.

Naija News learnt that the incident occurred when a powerful wave struck the boat, causing it to split into two sections.

The boat was said to have carried a total of 25 passengers at the time.

Regrettably, there was no rescue team present at the scene when the accident took place, leaving the passengers to fend for themselves in the water.

Eventually, rescue efforts commenced, but by then, 11 passengers had already drowned. Thankfully, 14 others were successfully rescued.

Leadership quoted a source to have disclosed that three bodies have been recovered so far, while ongoing efforts are being made to retrieve the remaining eight bodies.

Confirming the incident, the chairman of Andoni local government area council, Hon. Erastus Awortu, told journalists that most of the victims of the boat mishap were from Ngo Town, Ataba, Isiama and other communities in the LGA.

Awortu, in a statement made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, said the situation was being monitored to offer further support especially to give the survivors necessary medical attention and recover the remains of the dead from the sea.

He promised to do whatever it takes within his powers to reduce the burden of grief of the bereaved families and the affected communities.