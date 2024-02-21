JUST IN: One Missing In Lagos Boat Accident Involving 17 Passengers

At least 15 individuals were successfully rescued on Wednesday evening from a boat accident in Lagos.

Naija News learnt that the incident occurred when a passenger ferry unexpectedly collided with a concrete structure near a construction site close to the power line corridor at the Lekki Ikoyi Link Bridge.

Regrettably, one person remains missing at the time of filing this report.

According to a statement released by the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), one of the passengers passed on, while another individual has yet to be located.

Wuraola Alake, from the Public Relations Unit of LASWA, confirmed in a statement that the Search and Rescue Unit of the Lagos State Waterways Authority, along with the Marine Unit of the Nigerian Police Force and other relevant agencies, are still present at the scene conducting ongoing rescue operations.

“At about 6.50pm today Wednesday 21, 2024, an Ibeshe bound passenger ferry named Tee Ben having departed from Addax jetty, had a collusion with an unforeseen shoreline concrete at a construction site around the power line corridor at the Lekki Ikoyi Link Bridge.

“About 15 out of the 17 passengers said to be on board this boat have been rescued, with one casualty confirmed, while rescue efforts are still ongoing as at the time of writing this statement.

“Officers from the Search and Rescue Unit of the Lagos State Waterways Authority, the Marine Unit of the Nigerian Police Force and other relevant agencies were still at the incident location carrying out further rescue operations,” the statement reads.