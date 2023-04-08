Davido Speaks On Resolving Issues With Burna Boy

Nigerian Afrobeat superstar, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has hinted at resolving his long-time beef with his colleague, Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy.

Naija News reports that Davido made the disclosure while featuring on Hot 97FM, Morning Show in New York, USA.

Recall that the relationship between Davido and Burna Boy went sour in 2020, which resulted in a series of disagreements between the duo.

The award-winning singers also clashed and exchanged blows at a Ghanaian club.

Speaking on the incident, Davido said, they were not the ones involved in the physical brawl but their team members.

He said, “Funny enough, it wasn’t even us. It was our people [team]. It was crazy because it didn’t even involve us.”

Davido also said his relationship with his colleague, Burna Boy, is very fragile, stressing they used to relate on good terms but no longer speak to each other.

Asked whether he plans to resolve his issues with Burna Boy, the Omo Baba Olowo crooner responded in the affirmative

He said, “I think I definitely would. He [Burna Boy] called me. Wiz [Kid] called me. And funny enough, me and Burna used to be mad close. Very very close.

“Afrobeats [artists] we are in unity. I spoke to Burna [Boy]. He called me. He calls me as well but we’ve not really spoken like that.”