Soyinka: Shehu Sani Reacts To Double Standard In Nigeria’s Political Space

Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has recalled the post-election violence that took place in 2011, as he condemns the double standard in Nigeria’s political space.

Naija News reported that Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka on Friday, criticized supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for the attacks on his personality, calling them ‘fascists’.

Soyinka characterized the ‘Obidient’ movement as a threat to the judiciary in an interview with Channels Television.

The professor added that he had warned Peter Obi ahead of the presidential election that if he lost, it would be his supporters who did so on his behalf.

In their responses, LP supporters popularly known as ‘Obidients’ made disparaging comments about Soyinka over the recent statement.

But Soyinka responded in a statement titled, ‘Fascism on course’.

In a post via Twitter on Friday, Shehu Sani said many mobs resorted to violence, burning down houses of opposition parties and invading the homes of those who opposed the ambition of Buhari in 2011.

According to him, if the people who perpetrated the violent attack of 2011 were not labeled fascists, then the ‘Obidient’ movement is not.

He said: “In 2011,any northerner opposed to the ambition of Buhari was considered an infidel.After the elections,mobs resorted to violence & invaded the homes of members of the PDP & killed their family members & burned down their houses.If those were not fascists,Peter’s guys are not.

“The criticisms against the outcome of the general elections remains peaceful & Civil.It’s a major achievement in our democratic history that we are failing to appreciate.Yes,It’s not quite & its never going to be quiet.If it’s quiet then it’s not democracy”