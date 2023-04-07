Rivers United Likely To Play Confederation Cup Quarter-finals In Port Harcourt

The first leg of the quarterfinal CAF Confederation Cup match between Tanzania’s Young Africans and Rivers United of Nigeria on April 23 might be played in Port Harcourt instead of Uyo.

Ahead of the Rivers United Vs Young Africans clash, a delegation of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) inspected the home ground of the Nigerian team, Adokiye Amiesiamaka Stadium in Port Harcourt on Thursday. The inspection team was said to be pleased with the upgraded facilities, especially the pitch.

CAF reportedly exiled the Nigerian champions to Uyo for their continental campaign because the Nigerian Football Federation allegedly took too long to answer a request for a stadium inspection.

However, despite incurring significant travel costs, Rivers fared brilliantly in their Confederation Cup group matches at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, finishing second and qualifying for the quarter-finals stage.

Reports claimed that during the period Rivers United were using the stadium in Uyo, they were paying the Akwa Ibom state government a 5 million naira hiring fee for the stadium and had to pay for their security too.

But that might change going forward as Nasir Jubril, the CAF Stadium Inspector, praised the improved state of the Adokiye Amiesiamaka Stadium’s facilities after the inspection.

He said, “Considering the work done in the last few months when I was here and now, it’s very impressive.

“The facilities have changed totally, the reserve bench is new, the grass on the pitch is a lot better, 10 times better than it was three months ago.

“We have a checklist of what to look out for and I think the stadium has ticked 75 percent of the boxes. Our report to CAF will greatly determine what decision CAF will take.”