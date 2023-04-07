NNPP Reacts As DHQ Condemns Interim Government Plot

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) has supported the position of the Nigerian military on the plot for an Interim Government.

Naija News recalls that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had on Thursday described the calls for an Interim Government as illegal and unconstitutional.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, made this known in Abuja during the biweekly update with journalists on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Danmadami said those unhappy with the outcome of the presidential election are behind the clamour for an interim government, stating that they are mischievous.

Reacting to the development in a chat with The Punch on Thursday, the spokesman of the NNPP Presidential Campaign Council, Ladipo Johnson, said the military was right to have condemned the calls for an Interim National Government.

Johnson called on security agents to unravel those plotting to plunge the country into a constitutional crisis with their demand for an unconstitutional government.

He said: “The NNPP frowns upon any attempt to undermine our constitution. The Interim National Government or whatever you called it has no place in our constitution. But aren’t we tired of talking in the void? We thought by now the security agents would have arrested promoters of this evil agenda. They should be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.”