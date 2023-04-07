NNPP Disowns Governor Abdulrazaq’s New Appointees

The Kwara State chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Thursday distanced the party from the three newly appointed special aides by the state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

The Chairman of the party, Abdulsalam Abdulrazaq stated this in a statement released to newsmen in Ilorin, the state capital on Thursday.

The state Governor, Abdulrazaq had recently appointed four members of the NNPP as his Special adviser concerning his promise of inclusive governance.

The party chairman, however, stated that the appointees were not known to the NNPP in the state.

Abdulrazaq said, “The appointments were not routed through the party, as there was no nomination or input from the party members and executives.

“The state leaders of the party observed that the persons who benefited from the appointment are ‘Taliban group members’ and not NNPP.

“The party noted that moves by the former gubernatorial candidate of the party, Prof. Shuaibu AbdulRaheem, was a one-man arrangement and not in the interest of the party.”

The chairman revealed that during the build-up to the just concluded general election, there were negotiations from different contestants and parties to join forces with NNPP, which the party turned down.

He added, “NNPP in Kwara is not collapsing its structures with APC or any political party.

“We remain focused and also call on governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to lift bans on local government elections as soon as possible, as NNPP is fully prepared to fill candidates in all 16 local government areas of the state.”