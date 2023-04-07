Marriage Is Not An Endurance Union – Uche Maduagwu Tells Women

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has admonished women enduring so much in their marriages to walk away, saying it is not an endurance union.

The actor via his Instagram page on Friday noted that a lot of women go through a lot in marriages because it is believed that they must endure irrespective of the pain it’s bringing them.

He further questioned why religious centers require only from women to endure and not the men.

According to him, it’s one of the biggest problems in the African culture which should be objected.

He cited his mother as an example of women who went through a lot in the marriages because she had to put up with many things.

Maduagwu said: “Dear Ladies, #MARRIAGE is not an ENDURANCE union, but an #ENJOYMENT one, don’t settle for LESS. There is something wrong with some of our #African culture, for example, TOLERANCE in Marriage is often preached more to women than men, why? Both in #Churches and Mosques, they tell women to always ENDURE inside Marriages, to me, this is our biggest problem, women are not object for Endurance #Decoration in Marriages, if you are not Enjoying that Marriage, dear Ladies, kindly walk out, don’t Endure another Man’s IRRESPONSIBILITY. My #Mum went through a lot in her Marriage because of Endurance, if it not working, it not working, move out. Happy Easter”.