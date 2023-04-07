Judas Iscariot: Tonto Dikeh Shades Wike, Others

As Christians commemorate the death of Jesus Christ today, Nollywood actress cum politician, Tonto Dikeh, has thrown shades at the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, and his allies.

Naija News reports that the thespian in a video shared on her Instagram page slammed individuals who she described as backstabbers, betrayers, and snitches.

Tonto also made reference to Judas Iscariot in the bible who betrayed Jesus Christ, saying this is the week of the aforementioned category of people.

The former deputy governorship candidate also mentioned the name of Nyesom Wike and othets in the caption that accompanied her video, adding she hopes they are basking in the glory of what they did to Jesus Christ and are still doing today.

She wrote: “Happy Easter GOVERNOR WIKE JUDAS 🤦🏼‍♀️ AND CO.”

Reason I Feel No Pity For Blessing CEO – Tonto Dikeh

In related news, Tonto Dikeh, has rejoiced over the travails of self-proclaimed therapist and relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, known as Blessing CEO.

Naija News reports that Blessing CEO was arrested on Thursday due to her involvement in Lagos celebrity auto dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna, known as IVD, and his late wife, Bimbo Ogbonna’s case.

She was arraigned on a six-count charge of alleged cyber bullying, libel and for exhibiting uncensored movies.

The mother of two was later granted N10 million bail on Tuesday in the absence of opposition, with two sureties in like sum.

Reacting to the development in a post on her social media handle, Tonto insisted that Okoro’s situation serves her right considering that she berated a dead woman, Bimbo.