I Started Robbery To Give My Mom Befitting Burial – Says Suspect

One Emmanuel Chinagorom in Delta State disclosed that he started robbing people of their belongings to get enough money to give his late mother a ‘befitting’ burial.

Naija News learnt that the 24-year-old was arrested during the week while attempting to steal from a shop in the Agbor Ghan-Igun community in Delta State.

Chinagorom, who Agbor Gha-Ihun Vigilante Group members apprehended, confessed that he specialised in stealing phones and other valuable items in Agbor and its environs.

During interrogation, the suspect told journalists that he is an indigene of Abia State and an electrical technician by trade.

He, however, said he opted into stealing to enable him to give his late mother, “whose body is lying in the mortuary, a befitting burial as the first son.

“I enter shops pretending to patronise them, but my aim was always to steal valuable items like phones. This is my first time in Agbor before I was caught.”

Chinagorom further confessed that he worked with a northerner based in Asaba who bought the stolen phones, adding that he had chosen the path of stealing as he had no helper to assist him in life.

While pleading for forgiveness, he acknowledged that his involvement in criminal activities had brought disgrace to him.

Reacting, the Chairman of Agbor Gha-Ihun Vigilante, Comrade Monday Kiyem, The PUNCH that they “would continue to ensure that Agbor and its environs remain unsafe places for criminals like the apprehended suspect.”

The vigilante chairman disclosed that during the investigation, they discovered several telecommunication SIM cards and phones in the suspect’s possession and that many of his victims, who were later called complained that their phones were stolen at different places.

He said, “Some of the victims who reside in Agbor have come to our office to identify their phones and narrated how the suspect came to their shops pretending to buy an item but ended up stealing their phones.

“I will hand Emmanuel over to the police for further investigation and bring his fleeing gang members to book”.

The Special Assistant on Security to the Delta State Governor, Comrade Kiyem, urged criminally-minded individuals to flee from Agbor or be ready to face the wrath of the law when caught.