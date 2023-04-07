Easter: Governor Obaseki Sends Message To Nigerians

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on Friday, congratulated the people of the state and Nigerians on the occasion of the 2023 Easter.

In a statement he personally signed and released in Benin, the state capital, Obaseki wished all Christian brothers and sisters in the country a blessed and peaceful Good Friday.

He said Good Friday is a day of reflection, repentance, and gratitude for the ultimate sacrifice that Jesus Christ made on the cross for the redemption of mankind.

Obaseki, therefore, urged Nigerians to use the Easter period to consider the many challenges facing the nation, make sacrifices and work together to build a better Nigeria.

The statement reads: On behalf of the government of Edo State, I wish all our Christian brothers and sisters a blessed and peaceful Good Friday.

“Good Friday is a day of reflection, repentance, and gratitude for the ultimate sacrifice that Jesus Christ made on the cross for the redemption of mankind. It is a time to renew our faith in God and recommit ourselves to acts of kindness, compassion, and service to others.

“As we reflect on the events of Good Friday, let us take the opportunity to consider the many challenges that we face as a people and a nation knowing that just as Jesus Christ suffered and died for us, we too must be willing to make sacrifices and work together to build a better, progressive and prosperous state and nation for us and unborn generations.

“I urge us all to use this occasion to reflect on the values of sacrifice, love, and unity that Jesus Christ exemplified during his time on earth. Let us come together as one people, irrespective of our differences, to work towards a brighter future for ourselves, our families, and our communities.”