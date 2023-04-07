Gunmen Kill Retired Immigration Officer In Nasarawa

Gunmen have killed a retired Immigration Officer, Jacob Agada in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened on Thursday night around Agaya Hotels, Ombi 2, Lafia.

Agada was reportedly returning to his house at about 9 pm when the gunmen abducted him.

The lifeless body of the retired Immigration Officer was later discovered in the area.

According to The Sun, the incident was confirmed by a family friend of the deceased.

The friend expressed sadness and regret over the loss of their loved one.

The friend revealed that Agada was kidnapped by the hoodlums who were hiding not far from his gate.

The retired officer lived just beside Agaya Hotels. The friend also called for prayers for the departed and an end to the insecurity challenges in the Ombi II, Danka, and Kwandare axis in recent times.

The incident was also confirmed by the Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel.

Gunmen Kidnap Former Deputy Governor In Nasarawa

In another development, unknown gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Professor Onje Gye-Wado.

Reports reaching Naija News confirmed that the gunmen abducted the politician from his residence in Gwagi village of Wamba Local Government Area of the state on Friday morning.

Confirming the development in a press release, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, said the assailants forcefully broke into Gye-Wado’s residence this morning.