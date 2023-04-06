IRT Commander Tunji Disu Promoted To Commissioner Of Police

The commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) Tunji Disu was on Thursday promoted to the rank of a commissioner of police.

Disu via his social media announced his promotion with a photo of himself being decorated.

He captioned the photo, “promotion to the rank of Commissioner of Police. All I have is gratitude. Alhamdullilah,” he wrote.

Disu was the commissioner of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos before he was appointed to replace the disgraced Abba Kyari at IRT in 2021.

He had also served as deputy commissioner of police, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He also previously served at the state CID, Rivers State as the deputy head, as well as a former commander of the Nigeria Police Contingent to the African Union (AU) Peacekeeping Mission in Dafur, Sudan.

Police Who Killed Businessman Arrested

Meanwhile, the Delta State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of its personnel who reportedly killed a businessman at a checkpoint allegedly over an N100 bribe.

Naija News reported earlier that there was unrest in Asaba, Delta State capital, on Wednesday over the murder of a man allegedly by a cop.

Some youths are said to have stormed the premises of the state police headquarters to protest the killing of the citizen. It was alleged that the man was killed after refusing to pay N100 bribe to policemen along the Ugbolu-Asaba road.