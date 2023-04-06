IPOB Planning Brutal Attack On Soldiers, Officers – Nigerian Army Raises Alarm

The Nigerian Army has alleged a plan by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to ambush and attack security operatives, particularly, gallant soldiers and officers in the South-East region.

The military men are thereby warned to watch their movements outside the barracks. Naija News understands there have been growing attacks by unknown gunmen in the South-East recently.

The attacks often target security agencies and government facilities.

In a memo released recently, which was obtained by journalists, the Nigerian Army warned its men also to watch their language in public and avoid making any inflammatory remarks that could escalate tensions.

The memo reads: “I am directed to inform All Officers and Men of the Command of a planned attack by an aggrieved group (IPOB) on security agencies in the South East. Intelligence revealed that the aggrieved group claimed that several of their members were killed in Abia on 31st March 2023.

“To ensure the safety and security of our formation and officers, it is advisable to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

“It is also essential to watch your language in public spaces and avoid making any inflammatory remarks that could escalate tensions.”

It urged the commanders to follow the instructions given in the message, including remaining vigilant, carrying their rifles while on guard duty, and refraining from wearing their uniform outside of the office premises/ barracks.

“Please follow the instructions given to ensure your safety and the safety of those around you. Thank you for your continued dedication,” the statement added.

Naija News understands that this is not the first time the Nigerian government has accused IPOB of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the South East.

IPOB has, however, repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.