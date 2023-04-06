Five Popular Female Nigerian Celebrities Who Gave Birth At Age 19, Early ’20s

There are many Nigerian celebrities whose first child could pass as their siblings without any suspicion and it leaves many fans and followers gushing over them.

In this article, Naija News highlights five popular female Nollywood stars that started giving birth at a young age.

1. Omotola Jalade: The Nollywood actress recently sent social media into a frenzy after sharing a sultry bedroom photo with her husband and thereafter revealed that many peoples do not know her journey.

The mother of four who often shows off her children on social media disclosed she started having kids at age 19.

She said: “I started having kids at the age of 19, so you do not understand the journey. Had Micky at the age of 24, so hey, let me feel young again”

2. Eniola Ajao: The Yoruba Nollywood star who celebrated her 40th birthday in January this year, surprised her fans and followers in the year 2022 after revealing she has a 20-year-old child.

Although, the thespian rarely shares photos of her son on social media except for special occasions.

3. Iyabo Ojo: In 1999, the actress got married to Ademidun Ojo, a clearing and forwarding agent, and gave birth to her first son, Festus Ojo.

While Iyabo Ojo is age 45 her son is 23 years old and her daughter is 22. She has dedicated her life to raising her two children stating she has no plans of having a baby with her new lover, Paul Okoye.

4. Omoni Oboli: The 44-year-old filmmaker has three sons taller than her and could be mistaken for their little sister in photos and videos.

Her first son is 21-year-old and she often gushes over her children on social media saying she can wait to have a baby girl.

5. Sikiratu Sindodo: Unarguably, the 46-year-old actress and 22-year-old daughter could pass for sisters. Their photos always leave fans gushing over them and imagining the kind of amazing bond they would have.