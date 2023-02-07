What Atiku Said At PDP Presidential Campaign Rally In Benue

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to ensure that peace returns to Benue State if elected as President.

Naija News reports that the former Vice President made the promise on Monday during the party’s presidential campaign rally in the North Central state.

The PDP standard bearer said if elected, his administration will work towards ending insecurity and ensuring that there is peaceful co-existence between Fulani and Tiv communities.

Atiku also said he will address the issue of unemployment in the country and make provision for infrastructural development that will connect the state to neighbouring areas.

The former vice president added that he will address the closure of Nigerian universities because of the non-payment of salaries to the members of staff will be a thing of the past.

He said: “The umbrella of Tiv people all over the world, I promise you, if you elect me as your president, just like I did in 2001 when I came to Benue and made the Fulanis sign a peace accord with their brother Tivs, I will come and make sure peace returns to Benue state.

“Benue state is the food basket of this country. Today, our farmers in Benue do not go to farms again because of insecurity. I will make sure security returns to Benue state.

“I also promise you that by the grace of God, the issue of unemployment of our young men and women will be a thing of the past. That is why in my policy document, I said we are going to allocate 10 billion US dollars to empower our young men and women with enterprises.

“Let me also assure you that the infrastructural deficit you are facing in this state in terms of your connectivity with other neighbouring states will be a thing of the past because we are going to make sure that we vote funding for the development of roads and railways to make sure that our transportation system is once again working.

“Benue state has been a gateway state between the far North and the South, that is why we have the railway line passing through Benue state, today that line is not working, I promise you that when you elect a PDP government, we shall reopen the railway lines.

“Let me again reassure you that the closure of our universities because of the non-payment of salaries to the members of staff will be a thing of the past.

“I have a private university, and we have never gone on strike for one day. So, if a private university cannot go on strike for one day, why should the public university? I promise you ASUU will not go on strike, because we will pay them and fund the education sector adequately.”