Obaseki Hails Buhari Over Appointment Of Former IGP

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of the former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Solomon Arase, as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission.

Naija News reports that Obaseki in a statement described Arase’s appointment as well-deserved.

According to him, Arase has built a notable career in the police force and remains one of Nigeria’s finest and most cerebral former IGP.

Obaseki further stated that Arase who is a prominent son of Edo State has put the country and state on the global stage for good.

He added that the former IGP will surely bring his long years of experience in the security sector to carry out the new assignment for the benefit of the country.

He said: “I heartily congratulate you, Dr. Solomon Arase on your well-deserved appointment as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission.

“Having built an illustrious career as one of Nigeria’s finest and most cerebral police officers, rising to the position of Inspector General of Police, you have continued to distinguish yourself, contributing effectively to improving the security of lives and property across the country.

“An illustrious Edo son, Arase’s impressive credentials and experience has put our nation and Edo State on the global stage for good. He will serve as a motivation for youth who seek role models in service of the country.

“I am confident that you will bring your long years of experience in the security sector to bear in this new assignment, and help facilitate the restructuring of the country’s security architecture to become more formidable so as to curb the incessant security challenges bedeviling the country.”