Nigerian Footballer Collapse, Die During Match In Spain

A Nigerian professional footballer identified as Ado Hadi was reported dead on Sunday in Spain.

Ado Hadi was contracted to Spain’s Terceira league club, CD Madridejos, and was in action against SP Cabanillas at home on Sunday when he suddenly collapsed and died.

Hadi reportedly collapsed “for no obvious cause” in the 39th minute of the game, according to a statement from the Castilla-La Mancha Football Federation on Sunday.

The medical professionals at the Municipal Toledo ground hastened to treat him right away, but they were unable to revive him. He was declared dead shortly afterward.

A statement from the Spanish club read: “The Castilla-La Mancha Football Federation and Castilian-La Mancha football, with its President Pablo Burillo at the helm, are totally dismayed at such an event. For this reason, the federative body remains at the disposal of CD Madridejos for everything it needs in these difficult times.”

Ado Hadi died at 21 years old and had played in Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) before his sojourn in Spain.

According to transfer outfit Transfermarkt, Hadi who played as a defender, joined the NPFL team, Jigawa Golden Stars, on May 1, 2021. Only nine league appearances were recorded for him before he left Nigeria.

Hadi was one of the four Nigerian players plying their trade at CD Madridejos up to his death.