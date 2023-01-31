Two NPFL Clubs May Fire Their Coaches If They Fail To Win Next Two Games

Two Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) clubs, Kwara United and Wikki Tourist may sack their coaches if they fail to do well in their next two games.

Wikki Tourists are currently sitting at the bottom of NPFL Group B standings with just a point in four league games. They have managed to earn a draw and suffered three defeats which make them one of the worst NPFL clubs so far this season.

Their next league game is against Group B leaders Rivers United at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium at 16:00 on Wednesday. Unfortunately, it does not look like a game Wiki will earn even a point from. After the difficult tie, their next game is against Enugu Rangers which is also almost impossible for them to win.

Hence, the management of the club has issued a 2-game ultimatum to the club’s manager Kabiru Dogo.

A statement from Wikki secretary, Idris Pali, read: “The board members and management of Wikki Tourist have found unsatisfactorily (performance of Wikki), which has led to the decline of the team’s performance.

“The board has however handed the technical crew a two-match ultimatum to win their next two games or proper action will be taken against you (Dogo) considering the terms of our agreement. I hope he gives us the best going forward.”

On the other hand, Kwara United are currently occupying the 9th spot out of ten teams in Group A with two points in four games.

Their next game in the league is a home game against former champions Akwa United on Wednesday, followed by an away game against another former champions Plateau United on Sunday.

Kwara United’s coach Biffo Abdullahi is condemned to win these two games or probably earn at least a point each from the games to secure his job.

A statement from the club’s General Manager, Bashir Badawiy, read: “The team has no excuse not to perform, going by the commitment of the government, the determination of the management, and the sacrifice by the supporters and stakeholders.

“And that Is why we have decided to give the team a two-match ultimatum. They should rather perform or give way. We are playing in a dangerous league, the abridged league, and we cannot tolerate this kind of result.”