APC To Hold Presidential Campaign Rally In Oyo, Rivers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is scheduled to take its presidential campaign rally to Oyo and Rivers States ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Naija News reports that the APC presidential campaign will take place on Tuesday at the ancient Mapo Hall in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

While the party will hold its campaign rally on Thursday at the Port Harcourt International Stadium, the Rivers State capital.

Speaking with reporters at the Mapo Hall in Ibadan on Sunday, the Director-General of APC Presidential, and Governorship Campaign Council, Isiaka Kolawole, said that the council was fully prepared for the rally.

Kolawole assured the people of the state, party supporters, and party leaders that there will be adequate security arrangements in place.

He said that the council would not take anything for granted in terms of security, adding that the council has interacted with security agencies regarding the security of lives and property at the rally.

He said: “Effort is in top gear to give Tinubu a rousing welcome in Oyo State. I can assure you that everything is set and all the critical stakeholders were carried along.

“I think everybody is set from leaders, campaign council, members, and the general populace. We are fully prepared.

“We are not taking anything for granted, because we are all indigenes of this state. We won’t allow anyone to hold us to ransom.”

On the party’s unity, he said that reconciliation of aggrieved members was still ongoing, adding a good number of the critical stakeholders who meant well were already with them.

Kolawole said Tinubu would win more than 90 percent of votes in the state, assuring that Folarin would be elected as governor.

Among those expected in Ibadan are the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu; his running mate, Kashim Shettima; Adamu; APC governors in the South West and Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) members.