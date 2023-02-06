2023: Tinubu Postpones Ibadan Rally Indefinitely

Information gathered by Naija News reveals that the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has indefinitely postponed its presidential campaign rally slated for Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The reason for the shift of the campaign rally for the APC flag, Bola Tinubu, is yet to be ascertained.

However, this platform understands that a party source revealed to The Nation that the Oyo State chapter of the APC is already drafting a statement to address the issue.

Hitherto the shift, Tinubu and the APC campaign train were meant to hold the party’s presidential campaign in Mapo Hall in Ibadan on February 7, 2023.

However, Naija News reported earlier this morning that the Oyo State chapter of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was accused of planning to attack members of the APC in the state.

The APC in the state alleged that it is aware of plans by the PDP to launch a terror attack on party members who would be coming out to show support to the APC campaign train that would be stopping by in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the Oyo State APC in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Wasiu Olawale Sadare, claims that the party has uncovered a plan by PDP members to launch an attack on its members on Tuesday.

The APC also alleged that part of the plans of the PDP is to launch violent protests in major areas of Ibadan on Monday ( today), which include Iwo Road, Agugu, Monatan, Alakia, and Labiran, Molete, Challenge, Ojoo and Sanngo.