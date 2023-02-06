APC Raises Alarm Over PDP’s Alleged Plan To Attack Supporters At Tinubu’s Tuesday Rally In Ibadan

The Oyo State chapter of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been accused of planning to attack members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The APC in the state alleged that is aware of plans by the PDP to launch a terror attack on party members who would be coming out to show support to the APC campaign train that would be stopping by in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Tuesday.

Naija News understands that the Oyo State APC in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Wasiu Olawale Sadare claims that the party has uncovered a plan by PDP members to launch an attack on its members on Tuesday.

The APC also alleged that part of the plans of the PDP is to launch violent protests in major areas of Ibadan on Monday ( today), which include Iwo Road, Agugu, Monatan, Alakia, and Labiran, Molete, Challenge, Ojoo and Sanngo.

Sadare in the statement also claimed that “We have uncovered the satanic plot by the PDP in the state to unleash its home-grown terrorists against members of the public who might want to troop out and welcome Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to Ibadan on Tuesday.

“The execution of the said plot, which is aimed at discrediting the peaceful conduct of the rally, has been put in the hands of a close aide to Gov. Seyi Makinde (names withheld) and the Chairman of the State Park Management System, Mr Mukaila Lamidi (a.k.a Auxiliary).

“Impeccable sources have it that Lamidi has been given a huge sum to enable him to mobilize his boys and equip them with dangerous weapons with which they would attack defenceless people at random to create fear and panic on Tuesday.

“Among places designated for the unprovoked attacks are; Iwo Road, Agugu, Monatan, Alakia, Labiran, Molete, Challenge, Ojoo, Sanngo and a few other places in Ibadan.”

Naija News learnt that the APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, and the party leadership are slated to hold a presidential campaign rally in the state on Tuesday.