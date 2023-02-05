‘We Want Victories With Landslide’ – Obasa, Ex-Deputy Governor, APC Chieftains Meet As Campaigns Heat Up (Photos)

Ahead of the forthcoming election, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on Saturday, met with the former deputy governor of the state and All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate in Lagos West, Idiat Oluranti Adebule, loyalists and other chieftains of the party at his constituency office in Agege.

Naija News reports that Obasa in a statement reiterated his decision to work for the victory of APC both at the national and state levels.

The Speaker expressed confidence that the APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu would emerge as the winner of the presidential election which will in turn make governance at the state and federal levels very easy.

He noted that the aim of present political initiatives is to ensure that APC triumphs in all elected positions, from the presidency to the House of Assembly.

He said: “This would make governance at the federal level very easy. The same thing goes for our State”

Obasa also urged members of the party as well as his loyalists to remain dedicated and put their trust in God to crown their efforts with the needed victories and successes.

He added that the party is expecting victories with a landslide and tasked the members to work in unity, cooperation, and with passion.

He stated: “Agege is so committed to the APC. We want good results. We want victories with a landslide. We must show total commitment and dedication and that is when we will get what we want. I commend you all for the support you have given our incoming senator”

In her remarks, Adebule expressed appreciation to residents of Agege for their commitment to the party stating that records have shown great results from the area during elections.

She added the aim of her visit was to solicit support ahead of the election and also thanked them for their good work.