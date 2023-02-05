Mercy Eke Shares Scary Dream About Nigeria’s Election As She Goes Spiritual

Winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘PepperDem’ Edition, Mercy Eke, has expressed fear over the outcome of the 2023 election as she shares a scary dream.

Naija News reports that many Nigerians have recently been faced with difficult times, from fuel scarcity to the shortage of the new Naira notes.

The situation created chaos in some parts of the country as some youths took to the streets to protest and destroy bank facilities.

In a post shared on Twitter, Mercy Eke revealed she had a dream about a war occurring in the country after the election.

She prayed for every Nigerian youth adding that the country would witness a peaceful transition of power and election.

She tweeted: Dear Jesus, we will not witness any form of W^R in our country Nigeria amen, lord raises a standard against violence in Nigeria may this dream never come to pass we will have a peaceful transfer of power and election I cover every Nigerian youth with the blood of Jesus.

BBNaija’s Mercy Eke Gets Exposed Over Age Fraud

In another news, Mercy Eke got exposed online after sharing details of her permanent voter’s card on the microblogging platform, Twitter.

Just like many other Nigerian showing their PVCs after collection, Mercy did likewise but decided to cover her date of birth and occupation leaving her voter’s identification number (VIN).

Some netizens berated her for not covering the VIN as it will give people access to get her full details online.

A Twitter follower used the VIN to check the details of the reality TV star and it shows that Mercy is 32 and not 29 as claimed.