Lai Mohammed Knows Aso Villa Cabal Working Against APC And Tinubu – El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna has revealed that the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, knows those he is referring to as ‘Aso Villa elements’ working against the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that the Kaduna State governor had on Wednesday accused some unnamed persons in the presidential Villa of working towards the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming election.

Responding to El-Rufai’s assertion, Lai Mohammed, while addressing the State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting last Wednesday, noted that the Presidency is unaware of those in its fold working against the APC. He stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is solidly behind Tinubu.

But the governor, in an interview with Arise TV, insisted that the Information Minister knows the individual elements in the Villa that are working against the ruling party.

El-Rufai said, ”Let me restate exactly what I said. What I said was that we are convinced that there are elements in the Villa that want APC to lose the elections. I did not say the Federal government. I did not say Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I said APC.

“So I don’t understand why the Federal government is responding to what I said because the Federal government is not part of it. I referred to elements in the Villa, and with the greatest respect, even Lai Mohammed knows who I am referring to.”