I’m Not Surprised Some Elements In Aso Rock Are Working Against Tinubu – Gumi

Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi has said he was not surprised by the claim that some people in Aso Rock are working against the presidential ambition of the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Recall that the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in an interview on Channels TV, had alleged that some elements in the Presidential Villa are working against Tinubu.

The governor further stated that the elements who are working for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, don’t want Tinubu to win the February 25 election.

Speaking with The Punch on Friday, Gumi said he was not shocked by El-Rufai’s statements because of the leadership style of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The cleric recalled that Kaduna governor said for four years he didn’t see any need to go to Aso Rock because good and effective advice is not accepted.

According to Gumi, the refusal of governor El- Rufai to visit Aso Rock and his latest comments regarding Tinubu’s presidential ambition shows there is something wrong with Buhari’s style of leadership.

He said: “He (El-Rufai) said for four years he didn’t see any need to go to Aso Rock because good and effective advice is not accepted. That shows there is something wrong with Buhari’s style of leadership.

“When you see a leader fighting his disciples and they are running away from him, then you know there is a problem with the leadership style. A leader should be able to mobilise, redirect and use people to effect a change.”