Massive Turnout As Peter Obi Storms Ebonyi For Presidential Campaign

The supporters and well wishers of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, in Ebonyi State, came out in their large numbers to show solidarity for his political ambition ahead of the forthcoming 2023 election.

Naija News reports that the LP presidential candidate, Obi took his campaign to Abakiliki on Friday, February, 3rd, 2023 at the Pa Ngele Oruta stadium after meeting with businessmen and traditional rulers in Abia state.

The event witnessed a mammoth crowd of party supporters, state party leaders, and the vice presidential candidate, Baba-Datti Ahmad, was also present.

The LP candidate in a post via his Twitter handle, shared photos of the campaign rally saying that the supporters showed their commitment and made the rally exhilarating.

See photos below;

Zamfara Has No Business Being One Of The Poorest States – Peter Obi

Naija News reports that the Labour Party presidential candidate was in Zamfara State on Thursday, February 2, where he said the state has no business being one of the poorest states in the country.

The former Governor of Anambra State said the Northern state has abundant natural resources to be one of the richest states in the nation, citing the deposit of gold in the state.

While addressing a large crowd of LP members at his presidential campaign rally in Gusau, the Zamfara capital, Obi said the natural resources in the state should be a source of good for residents and not a crime.

Therefore, the LP standard bearer promised that his administration would unlock the state’s potential and that insecurity would be a thing of the past if elected as the next President.

He said: “My administration will unlock Zamfara’s potential. Your natural resources should bring you good things, not a crime. Zamfara state, with its huge mineral resources, has no business being one of the poorest states in the country.

“I am appealing to the Zamfara electorate to vote for me and all LP candidates at all levels in the coming general elections to make our plans for the country a reality.

“We shall put adequate security first in place; we are going to promote peace and stability in our communities.

“Various policies and programmes are on the way to promote the socio-economic well-being of our people to address poverty at the grassroots.”