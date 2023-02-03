Keyamo Reacts As El-Rufai Rubbishes Polls Favouring Peter Obi To Win Presidential Election

The Chief Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Festus Keyamo (SAN), has reacted to the comments made by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on the polls favoring Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) to win the forthcoming presidential election.

Naija News earlier reported that El-Rufai, during an appearance on TVC’s Journalists’ Hangout on Thursday, dismissed polls that tipped Obi to win the February 25 election.

The governor said the sampling and methodology used by the polls that tipped Obi to win the election are flawed, stressing that the LP flag bearer can only expect significant votes from the southeast and south-south.

According to El-Rufai, Obi does not stand a chance of winning the 2023 presidential election without the northern states, describing him as a Nollywood actor.

Reacting in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, Keyamo said the demography of Nigeria is much more complex and complicated than the projection made by Obi’s supporters.

Sharing a video of El-Rufai’s interview, the Minister of State for Labor and Employment promised to commiserate and encourage ‘Obidients’ after the presidential election.

He wrote: “Please, ‘obidients’, come and listen to this. No disrespect for all your work, but the demography of Nigeria is much more complex and complicated than your projections. I will give you my full commiserations and encouragement after Feb. 25th. It’s in my draft box waiting for now.”