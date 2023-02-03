Abducted Pupils Of Nasarawa School Rescued

The remaining pupils of Local Education Authority Primary School Alwaza, Nasarawa State abducted in Doma Local Government Area of the state have been rescued.

The four pupils spent two weeks in their abductor’s den before gaining freedom.

Gunmen had abducted six pupils at the LGEA Primary School, Alwaza, in Doma Local Government council of the State.

The state police command on the 22nd of January, 2023 rescued two female pupils out of six abducted pupils.

Recall that the spokesperson of the command, Ramhan Nansel in a statement claimed that the pupils, namely, Vision Judge and Peace Amos, were rescued at Sabon Kwara village in the Obi LGA of the state.

He said, “The Nasarawa State Police Command in collaboration with its sister security agencies rescued two females among the six pupils abducted yesterday (Friday) at LEA Primary School, Alwaza Village, Doma LGA. The victims have been taken to the hospital for medical examination and shall be handed over to the Doma LGA chairman to reunite them with their parents.”

Nansel speaking on the release of the four pupil disclosed that they were recovered at a bush in Doka village of Keana Local Government Area of the state.

He further stated that joint security team, assisted by vigilantes and local hunters rescued the children.

According to Nansel, the children will be reunited with their parents after medical examinations.