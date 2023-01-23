Identity Of Primary School Pupils Abducted By Terrorists In Nasarawa Revealed

Terrorists are reportedly still holding captive pupils of LEA Primary School in Alwaza village, Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, who they kidnapped last weekend.

The names of the abductees are revealed to include Melody Ombugu, Vision Ombugu, Ishaya Oliver, Jerusalem Sidi, Favour Emmanuel and Peace Amos.

Their identities were revealed in a report on Monday, January 23, 2023. SaharaReporters quoted a source as saying that the abducted pupils are six in number and are still with their captors.

Naija News recalls that a group of terrorists stormed the community around 7 am last Friday and abducted the pupils who were said to be on their way to the school at the time.

The State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel, had told journalists that a joint team of Police, military and vigilante have been mobilised in search of the abductors.

Naija News reports that the latest abduction was coming days after the Nasarawa State command of the Nigeria Police Force confirmed the rescue of no fewer than thirty kidnap victims held hostage in the Toto Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the rescue in a statement earlier, Nansel said the rescue mission was carried out in collaboration with Miyetti Allah Vigilante Group in the area.

Nansel who spoke with journalists in Lafia, the state capital, said the security team had launched a hunt for the kidnapping gang-involved and trailed them to Sardauna forest.

He, however, noted that the criminals upon sighting the security operatives fled in disarray.

He said, “On January 12, 2023, information was received that suspected kidnappers were sighted at Sardauna Forest of Toto Local Government Area, Nasarawa State where they held victims hostage.

“In reaction to the unwholesome development, a joint operation was carried out by operatives of the Command in collaboration with Miyetti Allah Vigilante Group of Toto LGA.

“The kidnappers were however trailed to their enclave at Sardauna Forest, and on sighting the operatives, the criminals dispersed in disarray deep into the forest.

“Consequently, thirty (30) kidnapped victims comprising of 20 males and 10 females were rescued unhurt and taken to the hospital for medical examination and shall be reunited with their family after debriefing.”