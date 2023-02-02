Folarin Balogun Currently Tops Mbappe And Neymar In Ligue 1’s Goals Chart

After scoring a hat-trick for Reims, Folarin Balogun, a 21-year-old loanee from Arsenal, overtook Kylian Mbappe and Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain as Ligue 1’s top goal scorers.

Folarin Balogun scored a hat-trick against Lorient on Wednesday, giving him 14 goals in just 18 games.

He swiftly scored twice just before halftime and midway through the second half. This season, he and Mbappe might face off for the Ligue 1 Golden Boot.

The striker has five goals in his previous three games, including a stunning late equalizer against PSG.

In the top five leagues in Europe, the Arsenal football academy graduate has the most goals scored by a player under the age of 21 so far this season.

Naija News recalls that Balogun moved from Middlesborough to Reims after starting this season on loan with the English Championship side.

Balogun is of Nigerian descent and was born and raised in the United States. He wanted to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria but decided against it because he thought England’s style of play was more like Arsenal’s.

Balogun currently plays for the England Under-21 and has not been called up to the senior England national team yet. He has participated in 13 games for England youth teams in which he scored 7 goals.