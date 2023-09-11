Lyon’s Manager Laurent Blanc Sacked After Four Ligue 1 Games

French Ligue 1 side, Lyon have sacked their coach, Laurent Blanc after just four games into the new 2023-2024 season.

A statement issued by the club earlier today, September 11, claimed that Blanc left by “mutual agreement”.

Lyon have played four games so far this season and earned just one point, giving them the poorest goal differential in Ligue 1.

In their Ligue 1 opener, they lost 2-1 to Strasbourg. In their second game, they lost 4-1 at the hands of Montpellier.

Their best result in the league came on August 27 when they drew 0-0 with OGC Nice. On September 3, they got spanked by the current Ligue 1 winners, Paris Saint Germain. The game ended in a 4-1 defeat to Laurent Blanc and his boys.

This defeat took Lyon to the bottom of the Ligue 1 table with just one point in four games. Hence, the 57-year-old tactician had to be the first coach to be sacked in the top five leagues in Europe this season.

Laurent Blanc’s first major managerial stint in French Ligue 1 was at Paris Saint Germain which ended at the end of the 2015-2016 season.

After that, he went to coach Qatari club, Al Rayyan, from where he joined Lyon in October 2022. When the French side appointed the coach last year, the Lyon team had just finished the previous campaign in eighth place, outside of the Ligue 1 playoff spots.

Jean-Francois Vulliez, technical director of the renowned Lyon academy, will serve as the team’s interim manager.

He is expected to lead the club to their next Ligue 1 game which is against Le Havre at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, September 17, 2023.