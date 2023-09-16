Nice Coach Hails Nigeria’s Terem Moffi After Humbling Mbappe

OGC Nice coach Francesco Fariolli has described the club’s new arrival Terem Moffi as “a very useful player” for the club after helping them to stun Paris Saint Germain at Parc Des Princes on Friday night, September 15.

Terem Moffi who has played 10 times for the Super Eagles of Nigeria single-handedly destroyed PSG at Parc Des Princes on Friday night and left Kylian Mbappe fuming in anger.

Moffi was so good in the game that he was awarded the Man of the Match award after scoring two goals and providing an assist in the thrilling 3-2 win over PSG.

Mbappe who scored two goals in the encounter almost had an altercation with Moffi after the Nigerian scored Nice’s third goal. Reports claimed that the Frenchman was not happy with how the Nigerian celebrated it.

After the game, coach Fariolli hailed Moffi, saying: “I have a lot of confidence in him, in his physical ability, his skills, and his talent.

“I always get a lot of questions about whether he’s a player suited to the style we want to develop. I’ve always said to myself, I believe in Terem.

“He’s a very useful player for us. We’re seeing him now because he’s got goals and stats, but what he did tonight was the consequence of all the good performances he put in before.”

Recall that the Nigeria international first joined OGC Nice on loan from another French Ligue 1 club FC Lorient on January 31, 2023. OGC Nice bought him permanently on July 1, 2023, for a transfer fee worth €22.50 Million.

Since January 2023, Terem Moffi has scored 12 goals and provided 5 assists in 25 games in all competitions for Nice.

The 24-year-old striker signed a deal with Nice this summer that will keep him at the French Ligue 1 club until June 30, 2027.