Super Eagles Coach Hails Victor Osimhen

Nigeria’s Super Eagles coach José Peseiro is ecstatic about the goalscoring form of Victor Osimhen in the Serie A.

The Super Eagles coach thinks Osimhen still has a lot to offer his club, Napoli, and Nigeria national team despite his stellar performance this season, in which he scored 13 goals in 18 games for the Italian side to lead the Serie A goalscorers’ chart.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international is extraordinary and never content, according to Peseiro, who stated this in an interview with an Italian publication Il Mattino.

The Super Eagles coach said the Napoli center-forward has significantly improved in his search for the “best position in the area.”

“The athletic trainer of the national team is in contact with that of Naples. Elements and data are continuously exchanged to keep up to date”, the coach added.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles striker might end up at Manchester United in the forthcoming summer.

Erik ten Hag’s pursuit of a dependable goalscorer ahead of the summer transfer window has intensified in recent weeks, and the Nigerian has emerged as a target.

Osimhen could move to Old Trafford, but it would cost a sizable sum of money, according to a recent report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Real Madrid is said to be a competitor of United as far as Osimhen’s next destination is concerned.

If Napoli wins the Scudetto at the end of this season, Osimhen will probably be allowed to leave the club, according to an Italian writer and transfer specialist Gianluca Di Marzio.

With a 12-point advantage over AC Milan in second place, Gli Azzurri is currently in first place in Serie A.

However, according to Di Marzio, it will be expensive for the Red Devils or any other club to entice Osimhen away from Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. He will cost his suitors around €120 million next summer.