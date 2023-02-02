2023: Atiku Is Desperate, Peter Obi Is The Force, He Is Not Stepping Down – Aisha Yesufu

Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu on Thursday declared that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi would not step down for anyone in the 2023 election.

Yesufu also accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar of desperation.

She made the submission in a terse statement via her micro-blogging page, Twitter, adding that Peter Obi is the force.

She wrote: “Atiku is desperate! Peter Obi is leading and is not stepping down for anyone. He is the force!”

Naija News recalls the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday said he is in a discussion with two other presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 race.

Atiku disclosed that he is in touch with the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, for possible support.

The former vice president in an interview with BBC Hausa also stated that he is in talks with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

According to Atiku, Obi, and Kwankwaso are no threats to his presidential ambition in 2023.

He said, “I see no threat because we are not together with them (Kwankwaso and Obi). We are in talk with them, one of them may possibly come.”

Both parties have since denied the claims by Atiku.