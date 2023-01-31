2023: Atiku Confirms Talk With Kwankwaso, Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday confirmed a discussion with two other presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 race.

Atiku disclosed that he is in touch with the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, for possible support.

The former vice president in an interview with BBC Hausa also stated that he is in talks with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

According to Atiku, Obi and Kwankwaso are no threat to his presidential ambition in 2023.

He said, “I see no threat because we are not together with them (Kwankwaso and Obi). We are in talk with them, one of them may possibly come.”

Atiku speaking on the lingering PDP crisis confirmed that the party is still discussing with aggrieved members of the party.

He said, “Each party has its internal crisis, we are still talking with them. Most are neither in PDP nor in other parties and definitely that will not make us lose the election because we are okay with the election preparations for now.

“Elections now are not like in the past when a governor will dictate who to vote for, elections today is in the hands of the voters.”