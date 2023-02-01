Peter Obi Can’t Export His IPOB Games To The North – APC’s Adamu Garba

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party ( LP), Peter Obi has been accused of pushing a dangerous agenda with his recent campaign tours to the northern part of the country.

The allegation was levelled against him by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, who claims that Obi is playing a dangerous religious game in the Northern part of the country by visiting only the Christian-dominated areas.

Naija News understands that Garba took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter on Tuesday to pick on the Labour Party flagbearer, accusing him of working to divide the Muslims and the Christians in the north.

Garba emphasised that Obi was pushing a very dangerous agenda capable of affecting the whole country, alleging that it has been the type of game of politics being played by former president Olusegun Obasanjo for a long time.

Garba said the North is a United Muslim and Christian domain, which Obi can’t divide, therefore, he and his cohorts can’t set the north against each other.

The APC chieftain claimed that Obi’s plan to divide the Muslim and Christians of the north is not acceptable.

He wrote “Peter Obi is playing a dangerous religious game in the North. All his recent Northern tours are targeted at predominantly Christian areas. He needs to know that he cannot export his IPOB games to the North.

“The North is a United Muslims and Christian domain. He can’t divide us.

“He and his cohorts, in addition to his collaborators, cannot set us against one another. This has been the game of Obasanjo for a long time.

“He tried it for 8 years and could not succeed, he attempted to use Jonathan but failed. Now it is Peter Obi, we know and we’ll not accept this.

“If you want to be a president, go everywhere. But we noticed whatever games Obi is playing.

“He went to Kano, visited Sabon Gari, without homage to Emirs, went to Kaduna, neglected the Emir of Zazzau, went to Yola, didn’t visit Lamido or Mubi Emir. It has been the trend. Divisions!

“Peter Obi is pushing a very dangerous agenda that is capable of affecting the whole country. We can’t allow that to happen.

“Nigerians need to see the games in plain sight. This is a very bad precedent.

“He is working to divide the Muslims and Christians. It is not acceptable.”