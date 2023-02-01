List Of APC Chieftains At Anambra Presidential Campaign Rally

Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were present at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Anambra State.

Naija News reports that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alongside members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council had stormed the South East state for the campaign rally on Tuesday.

The campaign rally was held at the Alex Ekwueme square in Awka, the state capital, with party supporters dressed in Igbo attires and other regalias.

Some of the APC leaders who accompanied Tinubu at the rally were Tinubu, his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima; Deputy Director-General of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

Others are the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Anambra, Senator Margery Chuba-Okadigbo; and Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare; among other party leaders.

Meanwhile, Tinubu shunned the Anambra State traditional rulers council and Governor Chukwuma Soludo who waited for him at Government House, Awka to receive him.

The APC flagbearer instead came to the rally ground directly from the airport and after the rally drove back to the airport to Cross River State without meeting the traditional rulers and governor as scheduled.