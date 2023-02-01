Former PDP National Chairman Paralysed

A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bello Halilu Mohammed, can no longer walk after suffering paralysis.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed on Tuesday by his lawyer, Duncan David Oluohu, at the resumption of hearing in the alleged N300m fraud case brought against him, his late son, Bello Abba Mohammed and a firm, Bam Projects and Property Ltd by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that the anti-graft agency had in 2016 arraigned the trio for allegedly receiving N300 million from the Office of the National Security Adviser former (ONSA), under Col. Sambo Dasuki, for PDP’s 2015 campaigns.

At the mention of the case on Tuesday, Akeem Bakare, who announced appearance for the second defendant (Bam Projects and Property Ltd) told the court that the first defendant has died.

According to Bakare, Abba’s death, which occurred on January 6, has led to deterioration in the deceased’s father’s health condition.

He said a copy of the death certificate has been handed to the prosecution.

On his part, Oluohu said that the third defendant (the deceased’s father) has suffered stroke as a result of what happened.

He said: “He is currently paralysed and can’t walk. That is why he is not in court today.”

The deceased’s father health condition was confirmed by the prosecution lawyer, Oluwaleke Atolagbe.

The lawyer condoled with the deceased’s family and his lawyers and prayed the court strike out Abba’s name from the charge and to adjourn to a later date for the continuation of trial in relation to the remaining defendants.

Following the application, the judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, adjourned the case till March 28.