Tinubu Refered To Atiku As ‘Selling President Not Senate President’ – Keyamo

The official Spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Festus Keyamo, has denied reports that the party’s flagbearer, suffered another gaffe.

Tinubu, during the APC presidential campaign rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, referred to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, as a former Senate President instead of ex-vice president.

The former Governor of Lagos State also accused Atiku of selling assets in the country during his time in office.

He had said: “Atiku when we made him the Senate President, he sold this and sold that.

“He sold our asset, our commonwealth and he embezzled our party money. Everything that we had, he sold and we became skeletons. Atiku didn’t care.”

Reacting to the development in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Keyamo said Tinubu only to Atiku as someone who we will make a ‘selling President’ and begins to sell the country’s assets if elected.

He wrote: “Please,@daily_trust, we ignored other junk sources on it, but you’re credible.

@officialABAT refers to Atiku as someone who we will make a ‘selling President’, who will begin to sell all our assets. Please, don’t fall for the antics of the opposition and online trolls. Thank you”