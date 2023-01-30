Tinubu Refers To Atiku As ‘Senate President’ (Video)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu on Monday suffered yet another gaffe.

Tinubu, during the presidential campaign of APC in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, referred to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, as a former senate president instead of ex-vice president.

The former Governor of Lagos State made this mistake when he accused Atiku of selling assets in the country.

Tinubu also claimed that the PDP presidential candidate, while in the APC, embezzled the money of the party.

The APC presidential candidate said, “Atiku when we made him the senate president, he sold this and sold that.

“He sold our asset, our commonwealth and he embezzled our party money.

“Everything that we had, he sold it and we became skeletons.

“Atiku didn’t care.”

Watch the video below:

I Rescued Atiku From Being Roasted Like Goat Meat By Obasanjo – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu has revealed how he rescued Atiku Abubakar from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the PDP and his former principal had a running battle for years.

Obasanjo and Atiku, however, reconciled in the build-up to the 2019 general election, which saw him endorse the former vice president.

The former president, however, in 2022 dropped Atiku for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.