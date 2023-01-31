Moment Peter Obi Arrived Atiku’s Adamawa State For Campaigns (Photos)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has arrived in Adamawa State in continuation of his campaign rallies ahead of the 2023 elections.

Obi arrived in Adamawa State on Tuesday in the company of his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, and other chieftains of the Labour Party.

Some others in his entourage include former Secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, and political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi.

Naija News reports Adamawa is the home state of the former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Upon arrival in Adamawa, Obi revealed that it is a pleasure to be in the state as he looks forward to the presidential rally and town hall meetings.

He wrote: “I just arrived in Adamawa for today’s LP Presidential Rally and Townhall meetings. It’s a great pleasure to be here. -PO”

Below are pictures of his arrival.

Udom Knocks Tinubu

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel has condemned the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu over his comment during the APC presidential campaign on Monday.

Emmanuel in his reaction to Tinubu’s statement at the rally, said he won’t join issues with Tinubu, but rather focus on installing good governance to rescue Nigeria.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor said if someone had insulted Tinubu in Lagos State or his state of the indigene, they won’t have returned home safely.

He, however, noted that he is not like that, adding that he provided Tinubu with government facilities, security and several things and he was still insulted.

Emmanuel said Tinubu does not have anything to bring to the table for Nigerians, hence his decision to abuse people instead of issue-based campaigns.