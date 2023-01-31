Magnus Abe Escapes Assassination As Hoodlums Attack SDP Campaign Train In Rivers State

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe, has escaped assassination attempt after unknown gunmen attacked his campaign train at Akinima community in Ahoada-West local government area of the State.

A short video had showed members of the campaign train running helter-skelter scampering for safety when the gunmen struck.

It was gathered that Senator Abe and his team had earlier visited Ubeta and other communities in the area before heading to Akinima, when they came under heavy gun attack.

Confirming the attempt on his life, Abe said: “We went there and they went and used two vehicles to block the road so that we cannot get there.

“Nigeria is a democracy and all of us have the right to go to the people and share our ideas with them. If you have ruled the people for seven years, the people should be happy with you.

“If people are not happy with you it is because you are not doing well. Now, you are sending people’s children to come and block other politicians from talking to the people.”

Naija News reports that gunmen had recently attacked the All Progressives Congress governorship campaign rally in the state, leaving many party members injured.