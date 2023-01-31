INEC Names Chukwuma Odii As PDP Gov Candidate In Ebonyi, Others Make New Amendment List

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has returned the name of Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State.

Naija News reports that the name of Odii and a host of others were contained in the INEC released the third amendment of the list of candidates for governorship and house of representative ahead of the general election.

It was gathered that the information was contained in the third amendment released by the commission and signed by the INEC Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony on Monday.

According to her, the commission in an explanatory statement accompanying the list said the third amendment became necessary because of the various court orders, death and correction of errors made by political parties.

The return of Odii’s name on the INEC portal came after the commission delisted his and his running mate’s names from its list due to court orders on December 22, 2022, alongside the National Assembly candidates except for the candidate for Ezza North/Ishielu federal constituency Mr Emmanuel Nwite.

INEC in the released amendment listed the name of the Member Representing Ezza North/Ishielu Constituency, Anayo Edwin as the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for the constituency in place of Mr Joseph Nwobashi who was listed in amendment number one as the party’s candidate for the constituency.

But the INEC in the third amendment also listed one Mr Irem Ibom Oka, a former house of Rep member as the candidate of the PDP party for the Afikpo North/South Federal constituency.

The name of the present occupant of the seat, Mr Iduma Igariwey was listed as the candidate of the party in the original list released on September 20, 2022.

INEC in the statement submitted that “The Commission published the final list of candidates for Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives elections on 20th September 2022 and Governorship and State House of Assembly Elections on 4” October 2022 by the provisions of Section 32 of the Electoral Act, 2022 and the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Elections.

“After the said publication, the Commission was served Orders of Court in respect of the nomination of candidates for Governorship, Senatorial, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly Elections.

“It is worthy of note that the list of candidates was amended in Amendment Nos. 1 & 2 published on the Commission’s website on 10th November and 22nd December 2022, under Court Orders and Deaths.

“By the provision of Section 287 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Commission is bound to enforce the Orders of the Court on the Nomination of candidates by Political Parties in the affected Constituencies.

“Whereas the Commission published the details of Candidates as submitted by political parties on the INEC Candidates Nomination Portal (ICNP), some political parties forwarded complaints seeking correction of an error made in the details of their candidates.

“Consequent upon the above, the lists of candidates in respect of the attached Senatorial Districts and Federal Constituencies, Governorship and State House of Assembly elections are amended and published as Amendment No. 3 under the Orders of Court served on the Commission as at 30th January 2023, Deaths and requests for the correction of candidates’ details by political parties.”