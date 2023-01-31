I Was Ridiculed, Told Acting Wasn’t For Me- Lateef Adedimeji Goes Down Memory Lane

Popular Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji has taken his fans down memory lane by reflecting on his humble beginning hours before his birthday.

The actor who recently celebrated his wedding anniversary in a long post on Instagram encouraged his fans not to give up on their dreams no matter how difficult the journey becomes.

Reflecting on days he skipped classes to pursue his acting dreams, Lateef said, he sometimes had to borrow money to go to a movie set, and at some point begged friends for clothes to wear as he was not getting paid which resulted in his begging for survival.

He added that when he graduated from the university, he got several rejections, and was ridiculed and bullied for choosing to become an actor.

He stressed that there were times he almost gave up on himself and his career and had to cry endlessly due to the hardship and struggle.

The ‘Ayinla’ actor noted that despite the tribulations he endured at the beginning of his career, it did not deter him from chasing his acting dreams.

The actor who will be marking a new age tomorrow, February 1st, thanked God for the journey so far, his grace and mercy.