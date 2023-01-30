Ukraine President Gives Appointment To Oby Ezekwesili

Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelensky has approved the appointment of former Nigerian Minister, Oby Ezekwesili, as an ambassador of ‘Grain from Ukraine.’

Naija News reports that Ezekwesili’s appointment was made known by the Head Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak.

The ‘Grain from Ukraine’ is an initiative of the Ukrainian government to assist countries suffering from severe food shortages relative to the war with Russia.

Since the initiative’s launch in November 2022, more than 30 donor countries have signed up.

Andriy Yermak disclosed that Ezekwesili and her colleagues are joining international experts and leaders to support the initiative.

Yermak added, “We see the prospect of expanding the project. To do this, we need reliable partners with knowledge and extensive connections.”

Reacting to her appointment on her Facebook page, Ezekwesili wrote: “I am delighted to accept the invitation of President @Zelenskyy to be one of 3 leading African experts recently named as Ambassadors of the “Grain from Ukraine” initiative. “Glad to be joining @DrJoyceBanda and @ChrisFomunyoh on this crucial program to stem food insecurity.”

Meanwhile, Obiageli Ezekwesili has called on Nigerians who are tired of bad governance to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) ahead of the forthcoming general election.

According to her, PVC is the greatest possession now to vote for candidates of the Labour Party (LP).

Naija News reports that Ezekwesili took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to appeal to people to go get their PVCs.

This follows the extension of the deadline for PVC collection by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) an additional week, which ends on 5 February.