Why Obsessed With Peter Obi Since He Can’t Win? – Ezekwesili Hits Atiku, Tinubu

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the Co-convener of ‘BringBackOurGirls’ in a post via Twitter on Wednesday described the two major political parties as siamese twins of bad governance.

Ezekwesili questioned Atiku and Tinubu on why they are still obsessed with the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The former minister further advised the candidates of the PDP and APC to leave Peter Obi alone since they had said he cannot win the 2023 election.

She wrote: “The Chinese saying “What you are doing is so loud that I cannot hear what you are saying” is what comes to mind every time I see members of the Siamese Twins Of Bad Governance obsessing over the Presidential Candidate of Labor Party whom they say cannot win. Leave him naa.”

Senator Bindow Officially Dumps APC

Meanwhile, the former Governor of Adamawa State, Senator Muhammad Bindow, has officially withdrawn his membership in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was speculated earlier that Bindow had dumped the ruling party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former governor has, however, officially resigned via a letter addressed to the APC chairman of his Ward, Mubi North local government Adamawa State.

Naija News understands that Bindow, in the letter dated January 20, 2023, did not mention his next political alignment. He noted categorically that his supporters across the State would be joining him in leaving the APC to build a harmonious Adamawa.